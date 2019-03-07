Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winafred "Fred" Nolley. View Sign

Winafred "Fred" Nolley, 86, of Midland, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019. The family received friends on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 6:00PM-8:00PM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Funeral services will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel with burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Fred was born on August 13, 1932 to Guy and Cara Nolley in Cherokee County, TX. After graduating from Dialville High school at the age of 17 Fred moved to Midland and went to work at Permian Reproduction as a Photostat Operator. He was drafted in the USA Army January 1953 during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in January 1955 reaching the rank of Sargent. Upon discharge he returned to Midland and continued to work at Permian Reproduction where he eventually became Manager and Partner in the company. He married Camilla Ochoa on May 26, 1956.They were married 62 years. He was an avid knife collector and started the Permian Basin Knife Club. He is survived by his wife, Camilla Nolley of Midland; 4 children, Don Nolley and his wife Rhonda and their two sons Cody, Ryan and his wife Tamar and their son Liam; Glenn Nolley his wife Lisa and their children Guy, Lauryn and Landry; Bruce Nolley and his wife Tiffany; and daughter Yvonne Nolley. Also surviving him are his sister Eletha McIntire of Dialville and Tommy Nolley of Oakland; sister in law Tillie Womble and brother in law Robert Hilton. Finally, many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and many friends will miss this wonderful man. He is preceded in death by his parents Guy and Cara Nolley and brothers Joe Walter, Coy Dean and Roy Nolley. Pallbearers will be, Klaus Schmid, Curtis Schmid, Terry Cargile, Kelly Mason, Leon Oliver and Bobby Lee. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be donated to in Fred's Memory. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

3800 N Big Spring St

Midland , TX 79710

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.