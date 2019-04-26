Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wing Cheung "Ricky" Chou. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Funeral service 10:00 AM Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Wing Cheung "Ricky" Chou, 69, of Midland, passed away on April 6, 2019. He was born August 1, 1949, in Canton, China to Joe Siet Gil and Wong Pui Heung. He spent his early years in Hong Kong and came to Midland in 1968. He graduated from Midland High School in 1970 and attended Sul Ross State University. He married Yi Qiong Mo in Midland in January 1986 and made a beautiful life and family together. He won numerous awards for his Chinese watercolor paintings, and was even featured on Texas Country Reporter. He was a great husband, father and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his father Joe Siet Gil. He is survived by his mother, Wong Pui Heung, of Midland; wife, Yi Chou, of Midland; daughter, May Chou and fiancé Justin Feng, of Austin; brother, Wing Chor Chau and wife Chee Ching Chau; nephew, Johnny Chau, nephew, Sunny Chau and wife Janet Chau and great niece Audrey Chau, all of Southern California. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Ellis Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Online condolences may be offered at

Wing Cheung "Ricky" Chou, 69, of Midland, passed away on April 6, 2019. He was born August 1, 1949, in Canton, China to Joe Siet Gil and Wong Pui Heung. He spent his early years in Hong Kong and came to Midland in 1968. He graduated from Midland High School in 1970 and attended Sul Ross State University. He married Yi Qiong Mo in Midland in January 1986 and made a beautiful life and family together. He won numerous awards for his Chinese watercolor paintings, and was even featured on Texas Country Reporter. He was a great husband, father and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his father Joe Siet Gil. He is survived by his mother, Wong Pui Heung, of Midland; wife, Yi Chou, of Midland; daughter, May Chou and fiancé Justin Feng, of Austin; brother, Wing Chor Chau and wife Chee Ching Chau; nephew, Johnny Chau, nephew, Sunny Chau and wife Janet Chau and great niece Audrey Chau, all of Southern California. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Ellis Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Online condolences may be offered at www.ellisfunerals.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close