Wing Cheung "Ricky" Chou, 69, of Midland, passed away on April 6, 2019. He was born August 1, 1949, in Canton, China to Joe Siet Gil and Wong Pui Heung. He spent his early years in Hong Kong and came to Midland in 1968. He graduated from Midland High School in 1970 and attended Sul Ross State University. He married Yi Qiong Mo in Midland in January 1986 and made a beautiful life and family together. He won numerous awards for his Chinese watercolor paintings, and was even featured on Texas Country Reporter. He was a great husband, father and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his father Joe Siet Gil. He is survived by his mother, Wong Pui Heung, of Midland; wife, Yi Chou, of Midland; daughter, May Chou and fiancé Justin Feng, of Austin; brother, Wing Chor Chau and wife Chee Ching Chau; nephew, Johnny Chau, nephew, Sunny Chau and wife Janet Chau and great niece Audrey Chau, all of Southern California. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Ellis Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Online condolences may be offered at www.ellisfunerals.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2019