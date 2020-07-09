1/1
Worth "Earl" Beard
Worth "Earl" Beard, 79 of Midland Texas entered into eternal rest on Thursday July 2, 2020 in Midland, Texas. Graveside service will be Saturday July 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Monahans Memorial Cemetery in Monahans, Texas. Earl was born on September 16, 1940 in Oak Grove, Louisiana to Amos Beard and Ophelia Whitaker Beard. He proudly served as a paratrooper in the United States Army. After the Army, he loved the work he did in the oilfield as a district manager for Drill Co. and was proud of Curley's Inspection Service, which he owned and operated for many years. He was a former pilot and had a deep passion for airplanes and flying. He loved spending time with his grandkids teaching them to play cards and pool. Earl was a kind Christian man, who loved people and would help anyone he could. Earl is survived by sons Shawn Beard and wife Heather of Southlake, Texas, Dustin Beard of Clyde, Texas, and Scott Brown and wife Ritzel of Elk City, Oklahoma; grandchildren Shelby Parrish and husband Jake, Abbie, Heath, Mason & Landon Beard, Tyler, Chase and wife Halee, MaKayla and Brayden Brown; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Earl is preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters, Raymond, Curley, Brenda and Wilma, and a newborn son. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jul. 9, 2020.
