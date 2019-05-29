Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wyatt Michael Price. View Sign Service Information American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home 4100 North FM 1788 Midland , TX 79707 (432)-563-9767 Send Flowers Notice

Wyatt Michael Price, three months, passed away May 25, 2019. He was born to Christopher Price and Victoria Fischer on March 12, 2019. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at American Heritage Funeral Home. Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Funeral Home/Cemetery/Crematory. RIP our sweet little Wyatt. There will never be a day that goes by we wont wish you were still here with us! Mommy and daddy love you little man. Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not. He is survived by his parents Chris and Tori, grandparents James and Shelly Walker, Jason and Mary Turner, Kevin Fischer, Jennifer Stansbury, great grandmothers Dianne Fischer and Pamela Kitzmiller. Great grandfather Lee Keown and wife Audi. His uncle's Richard Fischer, Dale Fischer, Shane Perley, Tony Price and wife Courtney Price. Aunts Jessica Turner, Ashley Price and fiance Josh Tharp, Krystal Cooper and husband Cody Cooper. Great aunt Maggie Darnell. And cousins Carter and Jaxson. He is preceded in death by Great Grandparents Jean Beilby, Robert Bielby, Brenda Keown, Great Great Grandmother Shirley Henry and Great Great Great Grandmother Goldie Henry. Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory.

