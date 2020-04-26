Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wylma Faye Madden. View Sign Service Information Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors 4635 Oakwood Drive Odessa , TX 79761 (432)-368-7191 Send Flowers Notice

Madden Wylma Faye Mercer was the 11th of 12 children when she was born at home on the family farm in Roff, Oklahoma on May 2, 1935. Her family moved from Oklahoma to California to Texas affected by the Great Depression and World War II. They settled on a Texas farm near Colorado City, and her father owned grocery stores which helped her large family survive during the rations of the time. She was valedictorian of Loraine High School and was a UIL winner in Ready Writing, Speech, and Shorthand. Along with her intelligent mind, her beautiful face and tall stature caught the attention of Billy Dean Madden, a strapping young college football player who was about to start Physical Therapy training at UT Medical branch in Galveston, Texas. They fell for each other too quickly and married much too soon which somehow grew to a 63 plus year marriage at the time of her surprising death on April, 22, 2020, only 10 days shy of her 85th birthday. Bill and Wylma Madden moved to Odessa, Texas which had been a hotspot for polio in 1958 to start his practice of Physical Therapy at the Crippled Children's Center. He continued as the Center grew to the West Texas Rehabilitation Center and began a private practice as the only private provider of P.T. in Odessa for many years. A homemaker who became a big fan of Mojo and the Friday Night Lights and all things Odessa, Wylma raised 3 sons - Gary Dean, William Michael and Bradley Lamar while volunteering for many wonderful causes. She was an active and sustaining member of the Junior League of Odessa. She was President of the Mother's Club, Vice-President of the Odessa Country Club Women's Association, served on the Symphony Guild, Milk Association, , March of Dimes and continued to organize and help with multiple Bridge Clubs and Bible Studies including BSF and Women's Ministries. She lived by some old school principles like, "If you can't say anything nice, say nothing at all" and "If a job is worth doing, it's worth doing well". While teaching her children to love God through Bible stories and songs, she also taught by example being the kind, comforting always supportive Mom volunteering to be room mother in Elementary School, Cotillion and Band sponsor in Junior High and the ultimate summer tennis Mom traveling across Texas for tournaments for her children. Her love for music and movies spread to her children. One of her sons plays guitar and sings as his church worship leader, one plays guitar and piano and had his own band, and the third performed in musical theater. She and the family developed lasting memories with water skiing and tennis in the summer and snow skiing in the Winter including a fabulous tradition of a February adult only ski trip with dear friends to Aspen, Colorado for 19 years in a row. While those busy years of youth were eventful and exciting, her finest chapter may have been becoming a Grandmother to 8 Grandchildren. Known as "Mema Mojo", she somehow had developed the wisdom and patience to put all her intelligence, kindness and energy into being the Grandparent every child deserves. She loved with time, sacrifice, gifts, food, generosity, encouragement, hospitality, and acceptance in her laid back manner which made every child certain in their significance to her and to God. She has been deeply blessed with strong friendships in Odessa - couples who have raised their kids and grandkids together, who have played Bridge and golf by day and dominoes by night, who have traveled to Branson and senior golf tournaments and have had to support each other as they lose these friendships to Alzheimer's and death. The beauty of West Texas was alive and well in Wylma Faye Madden. She loved greatly and was greatly loved. She leaves behind her husband, Bill D. Madden of Odessa, Texas, sons Dr. Gary Madden with wife Shauna of Midland, Texas -their 3 children, Lindsey Parker and husband Christian of Dallas, Texas, Natalie Stephens and husband Scott of Midland, Texas, Meredith Sauer and husband Evan of Dallas, Texas; Michael Madden with wife Stephanie of Austin, Texas - their 3 children, Monica Fielding and husband Jimmy of Rockport, Texas, April Reed and husband Skylar of Fort Worth, Texas, Myles Madden of Austin, Texas; Brad Madden of Austin, Texas- his 2 children, Madisson Madden of Frisco, Texas, and Elliotte Madden of College Station, Texas, and their mother, Kathy Madden of Cedar Park, Texas. She has one surviving brother, Joe Mercer and wife, Shirley of San Angelo, Texas. She loved bragging about her 11 great-grandchildren. A good tree produced good fruit. Due to her untimely death in the time of the Corona virus pandemic, a celebration of life will be delayed.

