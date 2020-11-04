Yolanda Clemencia Urrutia de Alban was born January 14, 1937 in Buenaventura, Colombia. She was the daughter of the late Alberto and Ana Tulia Alban. Yolanda passed away peacefully on October 25, 2020 in Midland, TX, and joined the love of her life Carlos Urrutia II in eternal rest. At the age of sixteen, Yolanda left Colombia to attend boarding school at The Convent of the Sacred Heart in Albany, New York. Upon graduation, she returned to Colombia where she met Carlos Urrutia II, a decorated World War II and Korean War fighter pilot, who was working in Colombia as a young geophysicist for GSI, on assignment to Cities Service Petroleum Company, where Yolanda was working. Yolanda was stunningly beautiful, inside and out. Her beauty, gentle spirit, and Colombian accent no doubt infatuated Carlos. They were married in Bogota in 1958. They traveled the world together following his work assignments, and along the way they raised six beautiful children. Work took them to Indonesia, Singapore, Australia, Colombia, London, Dallas, Slidell, Louisiana, Midland, Texas, before retiring in Houston, TX in 2002. While in Midland in the 1980's, she earned an Associate degree at Midland College. In 1988, Yolanda proudly became a United States citizen. Yolanda and Carlos were happily married for sixty years. Yolanda lived a loving and fulfilling life. She loved family gatherings and celebrations, religiously attending Mass every week. Yolanda practiced and lived her Catholic faith, but never preached to anyone. She prepared her entire life for the promise of the glory of eternal rest with God and the reunion with her departed husband and family. Visitors to her home had no trouble finding a crucifix in any room to let them know that her house welcomed the Lord. Later in life, Yolanda's favorite past-times included swimming, starting the day with a large breakfast, dining out with family, talking on her cell phone with loved ones in Colombia and across the U.S. The stories of Yolanda's understanding of and use of the new technology cell phone became family legend. Yolanda loved visits from her children and grandchildren. Until her death, Yolanda remained as elegant and gentle as ever. Yolanda is preceded in death by her husband Carlos Urrutia II. She is survived by her brother Rodrigo Alban of Cali, Colombia, her children Carlos & Helen Urrutia III of Roanoke, Texas; Ana Maria O'Neal of Hammond, Louisiana; Diana and David Grace of Midland, Texas; Albert and Kelli Urrutia of Corpus Christi, Texas; Sandra and Travis Sales of Houston, Texas; and Patty Urrutia of Houston, Texas. Yolanda is also survived by her adoring grandchildren Heather and Ryan Davis, Cristina O'Neal, Elizabeth O'Neal, Caroline Grace, Andrew Urrutia, Allison Urrutia, Katie and Brad Kirbo, Emily Sales, James Sales, Thomas Barnick, Mattie Jane Barnick, and Dimitrian & Rachel Jimenez as well as five precious great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to Covid precautions, a private family service was held on Wednesday, November 4th, at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church in Spring, TX. Interment followed on Thursday November 5th at the Houston National Cemetery. For those wishing to remember Yolanda, a donation in her name can be made to St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church, 7810 Cypresswood Dr., Spring, Texas 77379. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.