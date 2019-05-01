Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yolanda Rocha Solano. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Yolanda Rocha Solano, age 73, of Crowley, Texas, passed away on Sunday, April 14th 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. She was born on May 11, 1945 in El Pueblito, Durango, Mexico to Luis Rocha Vasquez and Maria de la Luz Deras. She married the love of her life, Jesus V. Solano, on February 18, 1968. In 1970, they moved to Tucumicari, New Mexico and then to Midland, TX in 1978, where she raised three incredible children Lucy, Jesse, and Jose Luis. In 2012, Yolanda and Jesus moved to Crowley, Texas to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Yolanda's greatest gift was family. She was a stay-at-home mom who blessed her community by helping parents in need of childcare. Yolanda cared for over 20 children between 1980 and 2008, treating each of them as her own. Her care included long hours and home-cooked meals. She loved spending every moment with her husband, children and grandchildren. She was an incredible cook who always made sure that no one left her house hungry. She made an impact on everyone that she came in contact with. Yolanda was a once-in-a-lifetime woman. Loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and niece to her only surviving aunt, Maria Lopez. Yolanda was an amazing person, who loved her family fiercely, and always put others first. She treated everyone she met as family and welcomed them with open arms and an open heart. She fought the battle of a lifetime with dignity and strength. Yolanda is proceeded in death by her parents, Luis Vasquez Rocha and Maria de La Luz Deras and brother, Antonio Deras Rocha. She is survived by her husband Jesus V. Solano; children Lucy and Julio Silva, Jesse and Jennifer Solano, and Jose Luis Solano; grand-children Zachary Solano, Steven Solano, Madelyn Solano, Adrian Solano, Jaxon Solano, Julian Silva, Sofia Silva, Joaquin Silva, Landon Solano, Caleb Solano; her sisters Guadalupe Gonzalez and husband Tomas, Maria de La Luz Martinez, and Sister- in-law Carmen Rocha. She also leaves behind two very special sisters that were always in her heart and mind, Marta Lopez and Guillermina Jimenez. She is survived by seven nieces, three nephews, lots of grand nieces and nephews, as well as extended family and dear friends. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 4th 11:30 a.m. at Calvary Church of Fort Worth 700 McPherson Rd Fort Worth, TX 76140. Visitation will be from 11:30-noon followed immediately by service. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider leaving a donation in Yolanda's name with Vitas Hospice of Fort Worth.

