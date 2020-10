Or Copy this URL to Share

Yvette Marie Aranda, 38 of Midland TX, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020. Arrangements were made with Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. She is survived by her husband, Alejandro Aranda; three sons, Isaac Rodriguez Jr., Nathaniel Ray Perez and Rogelio S. Garza Jr.; one sister and several nephews and nieces.



