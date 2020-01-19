Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvonne Anne Junker. View Sign Service Information Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home - New Braunfels 189 N Seguin Avenue New Braunfels , TX 78130 (830)-625-3434 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Unitarian-Universalist Church of Midland Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Yvonne Anne Junker, age 93, of Midland, Texas, passed away on December 28th, 2019 in New Braunfels, Texas. She was from Schifflange, Luxembourg and has lived in Odessa, Texas, Las Cruces, New Mexico and most-recently in Midland, Texas. A Memorial and Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on January 25th, 2020 at the Unitarian-Universalist Church of Midland in Midland, Texas with Emily Wright-Magoon officiating. Interment will follow in a private service at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland, Texas at a later date. Yvonne was born Yvonne Anne Leiner in Schifflange, Luxembourg to Joseph Leiner and Hedwig (Hedy) Anne Schmidt on October 19th, 1926. She went to primary school and was further educated in Luxembourg. She married Rene Junker on June 8th, 1946 in Luxembourg. She worked as a Seamstress, Pastry Chef, Accountant and Church Secretary in Odessa & Midland Texas and in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Yvonne was a veteran of World War Two and served in the occupying German Army as a forced combatant. She emigrated with her husband, Rene, and two boys, Gustave-Rene and Camille-Jean, to the United States in 1956, following her mother, Hedy, to Odessa, Texas. She was involved in numerous Senior Citizen volunteer activities for the Senior Life Center in Midland. She enjoyed Cooking, Sewing, Crochet, Cards, Dominos, Travel and Family Time. She was fluent in several languages including Luxembourgish, French, German and English. She was raised in a Catholic home but was not herself deeply religious toward the end of her life, she felt that goodness resided within oneself. Yvonne is preceded in death by her husband, Rene Junker and both of her parents. She is survived by three sons Gus Junker and wife Joni Junker of Christoval, Texas, Jean Junker and wife Linda Junker of New Braunfels, Texas and Michael Junker of Allen, Texas as well as Grandchildren Tim Junker, Eugene Junker, Shawn Junker, Diana Junker, Chris Junker, Adrian Junker, Jason Junker, Juli Junker, Jason Alspaugh, Jennifer Junker-Feehan and numerous Great-Grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be given to the Midland Senior Life Center or the Unitarian Universalist Church of Midland. The family of Yvonne Junker wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Nurses and Staff of Midland Medical Lodge in Midland, Texas and Eden Hill Nursing Home in New Braunfels, Texas. Cremation and arrangements are by Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas. Please sign the guestbook at

