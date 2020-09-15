1/1
Yvonne R. Gamboa
On September 11, 2020, my Beautiful Momma, Yvonne R. Gamboa, decided it was finally time to rest. Born in Big Spring, Texas on March 2, 1962 to Louis and Eva Rodriguez, she loved El Shaddai, America, education, the Dallas Cowboys, her family, and being the Queen of that family. For forty years, she was married to the love of her life, Efren Gamboa...an achievement that gave her great pride. She raised three children, who she supported relentlessly, disciplined accordingly, and loved unconditionally. Some knew her as Mrs. Gamboa as she taught for many years. She served Pease, Burnett, and Bush Elementary as a Bilingual/ESL teacher. I am more than confident she made a positive difference in the lives of her students and fellow educators. Lily and Olivia called her Granny and with all her heart she absolutely loved and adored her girls. I called her Momma and I am so grateful for the legacy she instilled in me. She taught me that generosity was not dependent on wealth but rather on the size of your heart, that fools despise wisdom and discipline, that there is power in education, how to turn an abstract dream into a concrete reality, that failure is not an option, and that even though weeping may tarry for the night, joy comes in the morning. Her final years on this earth were marked with illness and struggle and I thank my God that she now gets to rest...if anyone deserves to rest, it's her. She was the best of wives, best of mothers, and best of women. Yvonne will be reunited with her baby boy, Caleb Elijah Gamboa and her father Louis Rodriguez. She will be patiently waiting for her husband, Efren Gamboa; her children, Joshua E. Gamboa and Robin Torres and husband Francisco; her grandchildren, Lily and Olivia Torres; her mother, Eva Rodriguez; her sisters, Linda Rodriguez, Irene Armendariz, Yvette Rodriguez, and Victoria Davis. Additionally, she is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A brief memorial will be held at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery Wednesday, September 16 at 3:00 PM. All COVID-19 safety protocols must be followed as COVID-19 was a contributing factor in her death. Graveside service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: pipkin@nts-online.net or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
(432) 682-3700
