Zachary Louis Hernandez, 26, of Midland passed away August 29, 2020. The family will receive guests from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 4, 2020 at Sovereign Grace Church, with burial following at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
