Zachary Louis Hernandez was born March 8th, 1994 and was received home Saturday August 29, into the Loving Arms of his Heavenly Father and Zachary's earthly father Louie Hernandez Jr. Zachary was the man we loved to spend time with. Whether working, driving cars, riding his bike, shooting at the range, or just hanging out, he brought everything he had. And what he had was great; he had a strong hope, perseverance and an unbeatable work ethic. Mix that in with the best sense of humor and fearlessness and you have Zac. Kind and super quick witted, he always made you feel better and want to be better. Zachary was the best son a mother could ever wish for. Zac was the most fun uncle and the most generous brother. Zachary left us far too soon and we will always cherish him. Though Zachary is no longer here with us physically we will grieve as those who have a hope in Christ Jesus. Zachary was preceded in death by his father Louie Hernandez Jr. Those left to continue on in love and strength are his mother Dawn Avara (John). Sisters Roxanne Hernandez, Seneca Hernandez and Sarah Avara. Brother Chris Hernandez (Claudia), and Stepbrother Josh Avara. Nephews Benjamin Hernandez and Luke Scott, and a little niece or nephew on the way. Grandparents Terry and Betsy Evans, Jimmie Avara and Jessie Hernandez. Uncles and Aunts; Shane Evans (April), Torrey Evans (Carrie), and Jerry Avara (Margie). Cousins; Joseph Evans, Emily Evans, and Carley Evans. He also leaves behind many other family members. Although not technically brothers, Zachary leaves behind two beloved chosen brothers; Karin Flores and Christian Puckett. Zachary was a Coil Tubing Operator at QES who cherished his coworkers. A viewing will be held at Nalley-Pickle & Welch, 3800 N Big Spring, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday the 3rd of September. Services will be held at Sovereign Grace Church, 2901 W. Kansas Ave. at 2 pm on Friday the 4th of September. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers are Christopher Hernandez, Joseph Evans, Christian Puckett, Karin Flores, JP Suarez, and Cody Cherry. Zachary left an impact on everyone he met; he made everyone feel like a somebody. He will be missed dearly. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Midland Fire Department. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com