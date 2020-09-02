1/1
Zachary Louis Hernandez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Zachary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zachary Louis Hernandez was born March 8th, 1994 and was received home Saturday August 29, into the Loving Arms of his Heavenly Father and Zachary's earthly father Louie Hernandez Jr. Zachary was the man we loved to spend time with. Whether working, driving cars, riding his bike, shooting at the range, or just hanging out, he brought everything he had. And what he had was great; he had a strong hope, perseverance and an unbeatable work ethic. Mix that in with the best sense of humor and fearlessness and you have Zac. Kind and super quick witted, he always made you feel better and want to be better. Zachary was the best son a mother could ever wish for. Zac was the most fun uncle and the most generous brother. Zachary left us far too soon and we will always cherish him. Though Zachary is no longer here with us physically we will grieve as those who have a hope in Christ Jesus. Zachary was preceded in death by his father Louie Hernandez Jr. Those left to continue on in love and strength are his mother Dawn Avara (John). Sisters Roxanne Hernandez, Seneca Hernandez and Sarah Avara. Brother Chris Hernandez (Claudia), and Stepbrother Josh Avara. Nephews Benjamin Hernandez and Luke Scott, and a little niece or nephew on the way. Grandparents Terry and Betsy Evans, Jimmie Avara and Jessie Hernandez. Uncles and Aunts; Shane Evans (April), Torrey Evans (Carrie), and Jerry Avara (Margie). Cousins; Joseph Evans, Emily Evans, and Carley Evans. He also leaves behind many other family members. Although not technically brothers, Zachary leaves behind two beloved chosen brothers; Karin Flores and Christian Puckett. Zachary was a Coil Tubing Operator at QES who cherished his coworkers. A viewing will be held at Nalley-Pickle & Welch, 3800 N Big Spring, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday the 3rd of September. Services will be held at Sovereign Grace Church, 2901 W. Kansas Ave. at 2 pm on Friday the 4th of September. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers are Christopher Hernandez, Joseph Evans, Christian Puckett, Karin Flores, JP Suarez, and Cody Cherry. Zachary left an impact on everyone he met; he made everyone feel like a somebody. He will be missed dearly. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Midland Fire Department. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved