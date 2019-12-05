Zenaida DeLuna, 61 of Midland, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Viewing will be Thursday, December 5th from 1:00pm - 9:00pm with a prayer service starting at 7:00pm Thursday evening and viewing also on Friday December 6th from 10:00am - 2:00pm all at Amistad Cristiana. A funeral service will be Friday, December 6th at 2:00pm at Amistad Cristiana. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her husband, Fernando DeLuna; daughter, Nancy Davila; four sons, Johnathan Arellano, Fernando DeLuna Jr., Jorge DeLuna and Alan DeLuna; three brothers, two sisters and twelve grandchildren.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 5, 2019