Zenaida DeLuna, went home to the Lord on December 3, 2019, at the age of 61. She was born on May 17, 1958 in Morales, Chihuahua. She is survived by her husband Fernando DeLuna. Her children, Jonathan Arellano, Nancy Davila, Fernando DeLuna Jr., Jorge DeLuna, and Alan DeLuna and 12 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother. Funeral service will be Friday December 6, 2019 at Iglesia Amistad Cristiana at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2019