Zulfikar (Zul) Popat Damji, 78, passed away in Midland, Texas on February 19th. He was surrounded by the love and presence of his children. Zul had a generous heart, was well-known for being a reliable and hard worker, and someone who was loyal to his friends and family around the world. Zul was born on February 12, 1941, in Mombasa, Kenya. It was in Vancouver, Canada where Zul met his wife Shahsultan and had two children- a son Hafiz and a daughter Tazim. While Zul lived in Kenya, London, England, Vancouver, Canada, and Houston, Texas, he always said that Midland was his favorite place. He lived here for over 20 years because he met and knew so many kind and friendly people who became his close friends and whom he considered his family. Zul was an avid soccer fan from his days playing on a team to when he watched live games with his family, to loyally cheering on his favorite team Manchester United on TV. He also enjoyed visiting parks, being outside, working, and talking about places he'd like to travel with his children. You would always see him drinking his coffee or a can of coke. A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 21, 2019 from 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

3800 N Big Spring St

Midland , TX 79710

