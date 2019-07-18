|
|
Mrs. Agnes Leonard Leftwich Shelton, age 98, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Central Continuing Care. Mrs. Shelton was born in Carroll County, Virginia, on April 17, 1921, to Benjamin Harrison and Dovia Ann King Leonard. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, July 20, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel by Dr. Craig Edwards and Rev. David Sechrist. Burial will follow in Saint Paul Church of the Brethren Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.come.
Published in Mount Airy News from July 18 to July 19, 2019