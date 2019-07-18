Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Shelton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Shelton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnes Shelton Obituary

Mrs. Agnes Leonard Leftwich Shelton, age 98, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Central Continuing Care. Mrs. Shelton was born in Carroll County, Virginia, on April 17, 1921, to Benjamin Harrison and Dovia Ann King Leonard. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, July 20, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel by Dr. Craig Edwards and Rev. David Sechrist. Burial will follow in Saint Paul Church of the Brethren Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.come.

Published in Mount Airy News from July 18 to July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moody Funeral Services
Download Now