Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA 24055
(276) 629-1770
Albert Lawrence
Albert Lawrence

Albert Lawrence Obituary

COLLINSVILLE, Va. — Albert F. Lawrence 90, of Collinsville, passed away on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at his home. He was born in Mount Airy on Dec. 1, 1928, the son of the late Martin Luther Lawrence and the late Pearl Shinault Lawrence. Also preceded in death by brothers Dillard, Walter, Tom, Wade, Perry and Glen Lawrence; sisters Eileen Gray, Lela Doby and Rachel Carter. Mr. Lawrence was retired from E.I. Dupont Co in Martinsville, Va., working there from 1947 thru 1985. He was an active member of First Baptist Church in Collinsville, in various capacities. He is survived by his wife Louise Prillaman Lawrence from Prillaman Switch in Franklin, Co, and as of Dec. 2, would have been married 64 years. Albert is also survived by two sons Wendell Lawrence of Pittsboro and Darryl Lawrence of Richmond, Va. The visitation will be Sunday Nov. 3 from 2-3 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Collinsville with funeral services to follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Larry Cheek officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Burial Park. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett, Va., is serving the Lawrence family.

Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
