Alene Craddock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alene Craddock

Alene Craddock Obituary

PINNACLE — Alene Ayers Craddock, 80, of Pinnacle, passed away Oct. 21, 2019, at Northern Regional Hospital. She was born April 18, 1939, to Johnie Oscar Ayers and Vallie Edwards Ayers. She leaves behind to cherish her memory; her sons Glenn (Mary) Craddock, Jr. and Michael (Tina) Craddock; four grandchildren, Chelsea Craddock, Christopher Craddock, Ashley Craddock, and Brayden Craddock. She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 45 years, Glenn "Red" Craddock, Sr.; two brothers, Leroy Ayers and Hoyt Ayers; and three sisters, Mabel Hicks, Dorothy Jester and Raenelle Sisk. Mrs. Craddock loved spending time with her family, enjoyed flower gardening and being outside. She will be deeply missed by those that knew and loved her. Family will receive friends, Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 6-8 p.m. at Cox-Needham Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held, Thursday, Oct. 24, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Pinnacle. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Janet Fisher Dixon will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the General Fund of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 155, Pinnacle, NC 27043. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Craddock family. www.coxneedham.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
