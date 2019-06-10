Mrs. Alene Virginia Koontz Hemric, 94, of Mount Airy, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. She was born in Amelia County, Virginia, on March 8, 1925, to the late Wilborn Jackson and Unity Myrtle Taylor Koontz. Mrs. Hemric retired from Perry Manufacturing, and was of the Baptist faith. She was a loving wife, mother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother who will be dearly missed by all her family and many friends. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Janet Sue and Mac Keefe; sons and daughters-in-law, Wilborn "Buddy" and Sheila Hemric, Jeff and Susan Hemric, Ruddy and Renate Hemrick; nine grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hemric was preceded in death by her husband, Warren G. Hemric; many brothers and sisters. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 12, at 2 p.m. at Skyline Memory Gardens with Chaplin Stewart Mauck officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Rd., Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.