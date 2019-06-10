Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street, PO Box 1288
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Resources
More Obituaries for Alene Hemric
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alene Hemric

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alene Hemric Obituary

Mrs. Alene Virginia Koontz Hemric, 94, of Mount Airy, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. She was born in Amelia County, Virginia, on March 8, 1925, to the late Wilborn Jackson and Unity Myrtle Taylor Koontz. Mrs. Hemric retired from Perry Manufacturing, and was of the Baptist faith. She was a loving wife, mother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother who will be dearly missed by all her family and many friends. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Janet Sue and Mac Keefe; sons and daughters-in-law, Wilborn "Buddy" and Sheila Hemric, Jeff and Susan Hemric, Ruddy and Renate Hemrick; nine grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hemric was preceded in death by her husband, Warren G. Hemric; many brothers and sisters. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 12, at 2 p.m. at Skyline Memory Gardens with Chaplin Stewart Mauck officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Rd., Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from June 10 to June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moody Funeral Services
Download Now