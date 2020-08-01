Mr. Alexander Crotts, 80, of Mount Airy, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his home. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 2 at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy with services conducted by Bro. Greg Hall and Bro. Dewayne Sands. Burial will follow in Blackwater Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors provided by VFW Post 2019 of Mount Airy and Post 9436 of Pilot Mountain. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time for the service at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Online Condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.