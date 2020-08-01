1/1
Alexander Crotts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alexander's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mr. Alexander Crotts, 80, of Mount Airy, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his home. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 2 at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy with services conducted by Bro. Greg Hall and Bro. Dewayne Sands. Burial will follow in Blackwater Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors provided by VFW Post 2019 of Mount Airy and Post 9436 of Pilot Mountain. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time for the service at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Online Condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moody Funeral Service & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved