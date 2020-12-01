Alfred Eugene (Gene) Garland, age 88, of Mount Airy passed away on Nov. 28. He was born on Feb. 22, 1932, in Avery County to Alfred Tarry and Ruby Daniels Garland. He graduated from Lees McRae Junior College and the University of North Carolina and served with the US Army Counterintelligence Corps in Germany. Mr. Garland was a deacon and Sunday school teacher of First Baptist Church of Mount Airy and a past master of Renfro Masonic Lodge. He is survived by his daughter, Cathy Garland Akers, son and daughter-in-law Alfred Richard (Rick) and Lynn Garland; his dear grandchildren, Lauren Akers, Madison and J. C. Paulson; his sister, Shirley Garland Daniels, brother-in-law, Bruce Blalock, sister-in-law Frances Garland; and many cherished nieces and nephews. In addition to his beloved wife of 65 years, Lydia Hall Garland, parents and his loved brother, Richard (Bud) and sister Judy Blalock, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Timothy James Garland. The family would like to thank the members and family-in-faith of First Baptist for their love and support. Donations in memory of Gene are requested for First Baptist Church 714 N. Main St. Mount Airy, NC 27030. Due to the current COVID circumstances there will be a private family service. Moody Funeral Service of Mount Airy is serving the Garland family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.