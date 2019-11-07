|
ELKIN — Mr. Alfred Gray White, age 82, of Elkin, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. He was born on May 10, 1937, in Surry County to the late Winnie "Dump" White and the late Alice Freeman White. He was a retired farmer, a member of Union Cross Baptist Church, and a veteran of the US Army. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruby Freeman and Katie Cockerham; three brothers, Junior White, Delbert White, and Roy White. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Iva Jean Burton White; son and daughter-in-law, Derek and Wendy White; granddaughter, Nicole White; sister-in-law Helen White; along with several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Union Cross Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Tim Burton, Rev. Bill Faw and Rev. Allen Horton will officiate the services. The family will receive friends at Union Cross Baptist Church on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the time of his service at 3 p.m. The family has requested in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Rd. Dobson, NC 27017 or to Union Cross Baptist Church, C/O Virginia Stroud, 1993 Twins Oaks Rd., Elkin, NC 28621. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019