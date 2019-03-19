Alice "Joyce" Dashney was born on Sept. 6, 1940, and passed away March 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Francis and Alice Gowman. She is survived by her son: Larry Dashney and fiancé, Monica, and her son, Ryan Stoots of King: one granddaughter, Molly Dashney of Florida; two sisters, Betty Jones (Dave) of Mount Airy and Carolann Bishop (Bryan) of Michigan; as well as a niece and two nephews. Condolences may be made to PO Box 1684, Pilot Mountain, 27041. The family would also like to thank Kate B. Reynolds Hospice in Winston-Salem for the end of life care given to Joyce. Services will be held at a later date.