PILOT MOUNTAIN — Alice Flippin Johnson, 95, of Pilot Mountain, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on Feb. 26, 2020. She was born April 8, 1924, the daughter of Hardin Palmer and Lonnie Jessup Flippin. A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she leaves behind to cherish a long life of memories; her loving husband of 77 years, Edsel Floyd Johnson; a son, Edsel Ray Johnson; a daughter and son-in-law, Judy (Frank) Jones; four grandchildren, Matthew Johnson, Zachary Johnson, Rebecca Beeson, Todd Jones; and great-grandchildren, Claire Beeson and Alice Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Ray Flippin and Joseph Flippin; and two sisters and brothers-in-law, Thelma (Vester) Gordon and Ruby (Claude) Roberts. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 1-2 p.m., one hour prior to the funeral service at Pine Ridge Presbyterian Church. A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. The Rev. Doug Brinkley will be officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Johnson family.
Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020