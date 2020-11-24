Alice "Muchie/Moochie" Green Moore was born Jan. 31, 1927, in Surry County. She left for a better home on Nov. 20. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lydia Jane Green; three sisters, Alma Reynolds, Emma Sawyers and Velma (Belle) Carter; and brother, George Green. She leaves to cherish her memories one loyal and faithful daughter, Lydia Lee Moore; a host of nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Betty Rawley, Pam Yokley and Sarah Gardner "Bruh", Dr. Nelson Gardner. She was a faithful member of Ararat Missionary Baptist Church for 80 years. She was the pianist for the Senior Choir and Adult Choir for many years. She attended church and sang in the choir as long as her health permitted. She was a willing to help and support with the VISION Organization as long as she could. She loved gardening of vegetables and flowers. She was also noted around Mount Airy for her cooking skills. She will be greatly missed. Flowers will be accepted. Graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 1 p.m. at Stateline Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Mount Airy. Bishop Tony O. Carter will be the eulogist. Public drive-through will be on Friday, Nov. 27, at Spencer Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Services are entrusted to Spencer Funeral Home.