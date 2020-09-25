1/
Aligene Pell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aligene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Aligene Avanell Gilley Pell, age 78, of Mount Airy, passed away at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 27, at 2 p.m. at Skyline Memory Gardens. For those wishing to pay their respects you may do so on Sunday from 9 a.m. until time to leave for the service at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cancer Services of Winston Salem, 3175 Maplewood Ave, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moody Funeral Service & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved