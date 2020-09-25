Aligene Pell

Aligene Avanell Gilley Pell, age 78, of Mount Airy, passed away at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 27, at 2 p.m. at Skyline Memory Gardens. For those wishing to pay their respects you may do so on Sunday from 9 a.m. until time to leave for the service at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cancer Services of Winston Salem, 3175 Maplewood Ave, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.