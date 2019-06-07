Home

Allie Smith Jones, 92, of Roanoke, Virginia, claimed the promise of the Resurrection Thursday, June 6, 2019. She was preceded by her parents, Waller H. and Gladys Epperson Smith; husband, Alton L. Jones Sr.; daughter, Cathy Juanita Jones; brother, Wendell Smith; and a sister, Bonnie Culler. Allie was a longtime member of Northview United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She was a former Sunday School teacher and retired from Eli Lilly. She was a member of the Gideon Auxiliary and the Lilly Girls. Allie also enjoyed cooking and being with her family and friends. She loved baking cookies for her grandchildren. She could often be found watching college basketball (especially Duke) and Major League Baseball on television. Alton and Allie also loved to travel prior to his passing. Surviving are her daughter, Linda Lee (Wallace) Newton; son, Alton L. "Chip" (Michele) Jones; grandchildren, Berkley Newton, Andrew (Julia) Newton, Davis Lee Jones, Paige Jones, Nicholas Jones, Jake Wales and Brady Wales; great-granddaughter, Tessa Newton; brother, William H. "Bill" (Claudette) Smith; and sisters, June Martin and Marie Epperson. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to the . A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9 in Oakdale Cemetery, Mount Airy, by the Rev. Buford Jessup. There will be no visitation. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home.

Published in Mount Airy News from June 7 to June 8, 2019
