Allie Pruitt

PINNACLE — On Saturday afternoon, Sept. 19, Mrs. Allie Mae Baker Pruitt, 83, of Pinnacle, entered into her eternal home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Allie was a Godly woman who loved the Lord and her family. She set an example of a Christian woman for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren that they will cherish forever. Mrs. Pruitt was born Sept. 1, 1937, in Surry County to the late Floyd and Myrtle Smith Baker. She was married to the love of her life for 60 years, the late Wayne Pruitt. Mrs. Pruitt was a lady of many talents, but her true joy was being a homemaker and working alongside her husband and family on their tobacco and cattle farm. When not working on the farm she loved to work in her beautiful flower gardens, canning, reading, visiting family and spending time with her grandchildren. Mrs. Pruitt was a lifelong member of the Shoals community and a member of Pinnacle View Baptist Church for 70 years where she served in many capacities. Left to cherish her memory are a son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey (Fay) Pruitt of Pinnacle, daughter and son-in-law Robin (Bobby) Bowman of the home; grandchildren Ryan (Brittany) Pruitt, Kyle Pruitt, Jenna Pruitt, Levi Bowman, Hayley Bowman and Cody Bowman; great-grandson Solomon Pruitt and great-granddaughter Shiloh Pruitt, due in December' brother Wayne Baker; sister Rebecca (Richard) Jarrell; brother-in-law Stewart (Sandra) Pruitt; sisters-in-law Magaline Kirkman and Cheryl Pruitt; numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. In addition to her husband and parents Mrs. Pruitt was preceded in death by her brother, Gray Baker, and sister Betty Shelton. Due to COVID-19 a family memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Pinnacle View Baptist Church fellowship hall by the Rev. Ronnie Chamblin with visitation to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Pinnacle View Baptist Church building or cemetery fund, c/o Rachel Hall 463 Corner Road, Pinnacle, NC 27043, Mountain Valley Hospice or a charity of the donor's choice. The family would like to send a special thanks to Mountain Valley Hospice, nieces Gail Martin and Kay Hunter whom she loved dearly, Claudia Rhyne, Sherri Tilley, and Joyce Pilgrim. We can never thank you enough for the care and love you showed during Allie's sickness. The family requests everyone attending please wear face coverings and maintain social distancing to prevent the risk and spreading of coronavirus (COVID-19). Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.