Mrs. Martha "Alma" Blair Coleman, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday morning, August 27, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Mrs. Coleman was born Feb. 14, 1924, in Surry County, one of six children born to the late William Bunyan and Minerva Rosella Taylor Blair. Alma was a long-term and dedicated employee of JCPenney for more than 50 years and was a faithful member of Haymore Memorial Baptist Church. She is survived by several nieces and nephews, the Rev. Kenneth and Pansy Jessup, Brenda and Johnny Dalton, Linda and Jack Hardy, Kary and Yvonne Jessup, Carol Jessup, Billy Junior Bledsoe, Mary Dean, and Candy Stanly; and 56 great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Coleman was preceded in death by her husband, Charles William "Bill" Coleman; five siblings, Ruby Marie Blair, Vera Blair Jessup (Early Jessup), Annie Blair Dean (Dan Dean), John Pershing Blair, and Calvin Coolidge Blair (Ruby Blair Ward); and four nieces and nephews, Bobby Keith Jessup, Dale Dean, Frank Dean, and Carole Bledsoe. A service of worship and celebration of Alma's life will be held Friday, August 30, at 2 p.m. at Haymore Memorial Baptist Church, with the Rev. Stewart R. Mauck, the Rev. Kenneth Jessup, and Dr. Joey Jessup officiating. Burial will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday from noon until 2 p.m. at the church. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the love and compassion shown by her kind-hearted caregivers, the staff at Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, and the staff at Liberty Home Care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030; or Haymore Memorial Baptist Church, P.O. Box 27, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019