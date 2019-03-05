PILOT MOUNTAIN — Mrs. Almeta Johnson Craddock, age 86, of Pilot Mountain, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born on Sept. 5, 1932, to Claude Johnson and Lena Stanley Johnson. Almeta will be loved and missed by her family. She leaves cherished memories with her son, James Thomas "Tony" (Cindy) Craddock Jr.; a daughter, Alma Watson; three sisters, Margerette Shaffner, Billie Spruill, and Clara Mae Hillard; one brother, Malery (Velno) Johnson; three grandchildren, Jennifer (Joshua) MacCollum, Matthew Craddock and Erin Craddock; and one great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Thomas Craddock; parents Claude Johnson and Lena Stanley Johnson; sisters, Mary Davis, Vallie Prince and Alice Johnson; and brothers Roscoe Johnson and Marvin Johnson. A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, March 8, at 1 p.m. at Cox-Needham Funeral Home, with Rev. Gerald Jones officiating. Interment will be held at Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cox-Needham Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Pilot Mountain Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 743 Pilot Mountain, NC 27041. Cox-Needham Funeral Home of Pilot Mountain is serving the Craddock family.