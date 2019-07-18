Mrs. Alpha Belle Kimble Goins Pruett, 96, of Mount Airy, passed away Wednesday morning, July 17, 2019, at Surry Community Health and Rehabilitation Center. Mrs. Pruett was born April 5, 1923, in Patrick County, Virginia, one of two children born to the late John Edgar and Oma "Corley" Shepherd Kimble. Alpha retired from Perry Manufacturing after many years of service and was a member of Grace Moravian Church for decades. She was a dedicated member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, where she held many offices, including president, vice president, and secretary. She is survived by three daughters and two sons-in-law, Edith G. and Archie Turner of Lewisville, Shirlene "Sherry" G. and Ronnie Haymore of Pilot Mountain, and Sue G. Spane of Mount Airy; four sons and two daughters-in-law, Gates Junior and Mary Goins and Fred Caldwell Pruett, II and Pam Pruett, all of Mount Airy, Albert Buford Goins of Cana, Virginia, and Lewis Edgar Goins of Laurel Fork, Virginia; 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Pruett was preceded in death by her first husband, Buster M. Goins; her second husband, Garnet Caldwell Pruett; an infant son, Garnet Ray Pruett; a son-in-law, Gail Lyman Spane Jr.; two grandsons; a great-grandson; and a sister, Vesta Kimble Goins. The funeral service will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Grace Moravian Church, with Dr. Neil Routh and the Rev. Rayton Puckett officiating. Burial will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Moravian Church, 1401 North Main Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.