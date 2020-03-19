|
DOBSON — Alvin W. Hardy, age 81, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Thursday morning, March 19, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Oct. 13, 1938, in Surry County to the late Marvin and Bessie Stanley Hardy. Alvin was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, and will be dearly missed by all. He was a firm believer in Jesus Christ and never wavered when standing firm in his faith. Alvin was a long-term active member of Mount Hermon Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and the Sunday school superintendent. He also attended Fall Creek Baptist Church. Alvin exemplified a strong work ethic, retiring from the N.C. Department of Agriculture as a USDA poultry grader after 38 years of service. A true family man, he loved and supported with his whole heart. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Brenda Spicer Hardy, of the home; his children, Rodney Hardy, Karla (Mike) Kiser, and Kimberly Bruce; his grandchildren, Sarah Bruce, Griffin Hardy, Kain Kiser, Grace Kiser, Abby Bruce, Claire Hardy and Taylor Kiser; his nephews, David Green, Phillip Green and Matthew Spicer; his sister-in-law Beverly Spicer; and his devoted and special cousins, Maxine Stanley and Chris (Cindy) Stanley. A time of visitation with the family will be held Saturday, March 21, from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. with a celebration of life and graveside service to follow at Mount Hermon Baptist Church, 319 W. Mount Hermon Church Road, Dobson, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Mountain Valley Hospice Home and Mount Hermon Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020