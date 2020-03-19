Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC 27055
(336) 679-7111
For more information about
Alvin Hardy
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mount Hermon Baptist Church
319 West Mount Hermon Church Rd
Dobson, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Mount Hermon Baptist Church
319 West Mount Hermon Church Rd
Dobson, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvin Hardy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvin Hardy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alvin Hardy Obituary

DOBSON — Alvin W. Hardy, age 81, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Thursday morning, March 19, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Oct. 13, 1938, in Surry County to the late Marvin and Bessie Stanley Hardy. Alvin was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, and will be dearly missed by all. He was a firm believer in Jesus Christ and never wavered when standing firm in his faith. Alvin was a long-term active member of Mount Hermon Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and the Sunday school superintendent. He also attended Fall Creek Baptist Church. Alvin exemplified a strong work ethic, retiring from the N.C. Department of Agriculture as a USDA poultry grader after 38 years of service. A true family man, he loved and supported with his whole heart. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Brenda Spicer Hardy, of the home; his children, Rodney Hardy, Karla (Mike) Kiser, and Kimberly Bruce; his grandchildren, Sarah Bruce, Griffin Hardy, Kain Kiser, Grace Kiser, Abby Bruce, Claire Hardy and Taylor Kiser; his nephews, David Green, Phillip Green and Matthew Spicer; his sister-in-law Beverly Spicer; and his devoted and special cousins, Maxine Stanley and Chris (Cindy) Stanley. A time of visitation with the family will be held Saturday, March 21, from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. with a celebration of life and graveside service to follow at Mount Hermon Baptist Church, 319 W. Mount Hermon Church Road, Dobson, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Mountain Valley Hospice Home and Mount Hermon Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gentry Family Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -