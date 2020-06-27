Alvin Mayes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CANA, Va. — Mr. Alvin Clyde Mayes, 79, of Cana, VA, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at his home. Mr. Mayes was born Oct. 27, 1940, in Carroll County, VA, the son of the late William Leo and Gracie Belle Easter Mayes. Alvin retired as a superintendent from Sowers Construction after many years of service. He is survived by his wife, Lois Esther Patterson Mayes; a daughter and son-in-law, Deena and Brandon Bryant; two sons and daughters-in-law, Danny and Tina Mayes, and Scottie and April Mayes; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Gaye and Clinton McMillian, Debbie and Ted Dawson, and Rhonda Holt, and Wanda Mae Bennett; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Lacy Mayes, and Roy and Peggy Mayes; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Mayes was preceded in death by a sister, Faye Lowe. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), all services will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved