Alvin Mayes

CANA, Va. — Mr. Alvin Clyde Mayes, 79, of Cana, VA, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at his home. Mr. Mayes was born Oct. 27, 1940, in Carroll County, VA, the son of the late William Leo and Gracie Belle Easter Mayes. Alvin retired as a superintendent from Sowers Construction after many years of service. He is survived by his wife, Lois Esther Patterson Mayes; a daughter and son-in-law, Deena and Brandon Bryant; two sons and daughters-in-law, Danny and Tina Mayes, and Scottie and April Mayes; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Gaye and Clinton McMillian, Debbie and Ted Dawson, and Rhonda Holt, and Wanda Mae Bennett; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Lacy Mayes, and Roy and Peggy Mayes; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Mayes was preceded in death by a sister, Faye Lowe. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), all services will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.