Mrs. Ziney Alzry Gammons Nunn, age 95, of Mount Airy, entered into her heavenly home on Wednesday afternoon, May 22, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born on June 8, 1923, in Surry County to Joel and Mary Hiatt Gammons. She grew up in the Slate Mountain community. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Nunn was preceded in death by her husband Olin Nunn, son Kelly Nunn, daughter Mary Jane Tarry, and three precious grandchildren Vicky, Jeneanne, and Andy Nunn. She was also preceded in death by all her eight siblings. Mrs. Nunn is survived by her children: Saford & Pat Nunn, Roy Elvin & Sharon Nunn, Rhonda & Willie Pruitt, Vanise & Michael Bowman, Shirley & Robert George, R.D. & Brenda Nunn, Alden Nunn & Tammy, Arnold Nunn & April; a daughter-in-law Becky Nunn; 24 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Funeral service will be held Sunday, May 26, at 2 p.m. at Woodville Baptist Church. She is to lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Moody Funeral Services.