Amelia Ellen Artz Edwards ("Amy"), of Pilot Mountain, was born in Woodstock, Virginia on March 26, 1923. She died on August 15, 2019, at Surry Community Health and Rehab where she had resided following a stroke. Throughout her life with its many challenges, she always projected grace and elegance and a no-nonsense work ethic. In 1939 she left Woodstock and her rural roots to attend James Madison University where she graduated as a registered dietitian. Then during World War II, she joined the army as 2nd Lieutenant. In January 1945 she flew from New York to Naples, Italy on a cargo plane with 50 other military personnel. During service there she received a Battle Star for being under fire in a combat zone. After the war, she worked at a TB hospital where she met her future husband, Bill Edwards. And the story they tell is this: Amy had inquired about his dinner choice and he, being a spunky guy fresh home from the Navy, said, "I'll have the fish, the stew, and you too!" They were married on April 10, 1948, in Woodstock. Amy continued working in various hospitals while Bill attended college and seminary. Soon Amy was not only a dietitian, but a minister's wife and the mother of four children: Bill, David, Johnny, and Jan. The family moved about to different churches and eventually settled in Pilot Mountain, where Amy was the Dietitian at Northern Surry Hospital for 23 years. She was also a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Mount Airy. During a speech lesson, after her stroke, Amy was asked "What is the best job you have ever had," and Amy's response was "Being a Mother!" And we who call her Mother, Grandmother, and Mother-in-law are grateful that she did such an outstanding job! She expressed her creativity by crocheting beautiful afghans and scarves for friends and family. She was also a devoted fan of the PBS shows, especially Nature. She remained fascinated by every living thing from elephants to snails. During her entire life she was filled with awe about every aspect of the universe and every new discovery. She is survived by her children: William H Edwards Jr. and wife Jane, David Gaylon Edwards and wife Karen, Jonathan Artz Edwards and wife Donna, Janette Ellen Edwards; four grandchildren, Benjamin, Samuel, William, and Grace; two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Isabella; and nieces and nephews in Virginia and Florida. The family recognizes and will be forever grateful for the capable and compassionate care and friendship of the Mountain Valley Hospice staff and the staff at Surry Community Health and Rhab. Suggested memorial gifts in Amy's honor are: The Humane Society, Mountain Valley Hospice, Heifer International, Public Broadcasting Station. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 24 at First Baptist Church by Dr. Roger Gilbert and Rev. Jay Meadows. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery with military honors by VFW Memorial Honor Guard, Pilot Mountain Post 9436 and Mount Airy Post 2019. The family will receive friends in the Fireside Room beginning at 1 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019