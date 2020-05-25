Amy Carter
Amy Denise Brown Leech Carter, 53, of Ararat, Virginia, passed away Friday morning, May 22, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Mrs. Carter was born Nov. 17, 1966, in Surry County, the only child born to the late William Wright and Betty Lou Boyles Brown. Amy worked as a hairdresser and cook for many years. Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Donald Bradford Carter Jr. of the home; two daughters, Elizabeth Nicole Wiles of Cana, Virginia, and Megan Leech of Dobson; a son, Matthew Leech of Ararat, Virginia; seven grandchildren; her maternal grandmother, Ruth Allred of Mount Airy; a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins; her former husband and friend, Mike Leech of Ararat, Virginia; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Donald O. and Rayland Carter of Ararat, Virginia; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Tracy and Antony Hagwood of Ararat, Virginia. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private graveside service will be held at Pedigo Cemetery in Ararat, Virginia. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from May 25 to May 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
