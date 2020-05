Amy Denise Brown Leech Carter, 53, of Ararat, Virginia, passed away Friday morning, May 22, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Mrs. Carter was born Nov. 17, 1966, in Surry County, the only child born to the late William Wright and Betty Lou Boyles Brown. Amy worked as a hairdresser and cook for many years. Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Donald Bradford Carter Jr. of the home; two daughters, Elizabeth Nicole Wiles of Cana, Virginia, and Megan Leech of Dobson; a son, Matthew Leech of Ararat, Virginia; seven grandchildren; her maternal grandmother, Ruth Allred of Mount Airy; a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins; her former husband and friend, Mike Leech of Ararat, Virginia; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Donald O. and Rayland Carter of Ararat, Virginia; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Tracy and Antony Hagwood of Ararat, Virginia. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private graveside service will be held at Pedigo Cemetery in Ararat, Virginia. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com