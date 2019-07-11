Mrs. Angel Kaye Tilley Morton, 55, of Mount Airy, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family and her baby girl, Chloebelle. She was born in Surry County on September 28, 1963, to Alene Anderson Tilley and to the late Lester General Tilley. Mrs. Morton was employed at Insteel Inds. and was a faithful member of Woodland Baptist Church. In addition to her mother Mrs. Morton is survived by her husband, Jerry "Homey" Morton; sons, Gabe Morton and Jake McBride; sisters, Shirley Anderson, and Pam Goins; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronnie and Debbie Tilley, Rex and Jeannie Tilley, Steve and Mary Jane Tilley, Mark Tilley, Marie Shelton Tilley; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jack and Anna Morton, Barry and Tamera Morton, Bonnie Morton; sister-in-law; Mother-in-law, Betty Morton; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, Mrs. Morton was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Tilley; her father-in-law, Jack Morton, Sr. A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 13, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Pete King officiating. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday from noon until 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.