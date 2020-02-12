Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Barker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Barker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angela Barker Obituary

Miss Angela "Angie" Lynn Barker, 45, of Mount Airy, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center Feb. 10, 2020. She was born June 10, 1974, in Surry County to Christine Barker and the late Charles Glenn Barker. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m, Friday, Feb. 14, at Oakdale Cemetery with Pastor Hank Robertson officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy from 12:30 p.m. until the time to leave for the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moody Funeral Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -