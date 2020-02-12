|
|
Miss Angela "Angie" Lynn Barker, 45, of Mount Airy, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center Feb. 10, 2020. She was born June 10, 1974, in Surry County to Christine Barker and the late Charles Glenn Barker. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m, Friday, Feb. 14, at Oakdale Cemetery with Pastor Hank Robertson officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy from 12:30 p.m. until the time to leave for the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020