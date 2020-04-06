|
On April 3, 2020, Angela Chilton Bowman gently departed this life for the gates of heaven with her family by her side. Angela was the first of eight children born to Mary Ella Inman Chilton and Henry Kline Chilton on Sept. 21, 1933, in Surry County. She was given the perfect name as she was truly an angel to everyone who knew her. Her entire life was centered around caring for others. Whether it was preparing a family dinner, including her strawberry cake, driving her friends to their appointments or visiting with homebound friends, her focus was always on helping others. Even after retirement she found great joy in helping others by volunteering at Northern Hospital in Mount Airy. She loved and cared for her family most of all. She absolutely adored her grandchildren and was constantly making them special treats and sending them cards to tell them how much she loved them. She had a special relationship with each of them. Her blue eyes would sparkle at the mention of their names. Her humility, kindness, strength, courage and love inspired everyone who knew her. Her entire family will cherish her memory and love her forever. Mrs. Bowman was a lifelong resident of Surry and Stokes counties. She worked many years at Duplan Corporation and Adele Knits, both in Winston-Salem. She took great pride in her work and almost never missed a day. She consistently did more than was asked of her. Even after she retired she worked part-time at K-Mart in Mount Airy. She loved working at K-Mart because she had the opportunity to see old friends she had not seen in many years and also make countless new friends. Mrs. Bowman was married to Paul Franklin Bowman, the love of her life, for 38 years prior to his death in 1988. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Kline Chilton and Donald Lee Chilton and one sister, Lena Chilton Beck. She is survived by her son Dean Bowman, his wife Laura, and granddaughter Isabelle of Durham. She is also survived by her grandsons, Benjamin, Zachary and Christopher Bowman and their mother Suzanne Bowman Fuhrmann, all of Mount Airy. In addition to her son and grandchildren, Mrs. Bowman is survived by sisters Geraldine Thomas and husband Chico, of Westfield, Nancy Tilley and husband Folger of Mount Airy, Genevieve Owens of Winston-Salem, and Linda Hiatt and husband Billy of Mount Airy. Mrs. Bowman is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Sadly, due to current circumstances Mrs. Bowman will have a private graveside service with immediate family only at Brown Mountain Baptist Church where she was a lifelong member. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brown Mountain Baptist Church or to , her favorite charity, or to a . Online condolences may be made by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020