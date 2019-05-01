Home

Angela Jane McLelland of Harmony passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at her home. Angela was born April 6, 1974, to parents Dale McLelland and Audrey Eller. She is survived by her parents; her husband, Ernie Smith of Virginia; her sons, Byron Cass of Union Grove and Dylan Smith of Virginia; and siblings Brandon McLelland of Winston-Salem, Myranda McLelland of Statesville, Leah Smith of China Grove, Rance McLelland of China Grove, Lauren McLelland of Wisconsin, Sierra Ashworth of Statesville, and Raine Rumple of Statesville. A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date. Memorials may be made to , PO Box 13067, Alexandria, VA 22312-9067. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Angie McLelland.

Published in Mount Airy News from May 1 to May 2, 2019
