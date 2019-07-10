Home

Angela Snow Obituary

DOBSON — Angela Lee Snow, 51, of Dobson, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was born in Rockingham County on Nov. 6, 1967, to Robert Lee Snow and the late Janet Kay Gatewood Snow. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 12, at noon at Little Vine Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Tony White. The family will receive friends on Friday at Moody-Davis Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until the time of her graveside service.

Published in Mount Airy News from July 10 to July 11, 2019
