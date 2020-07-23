Anilou Kathleen Snow McCormick, 100, of Dobson, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on Tuesday, April 29, 2020. Ms. McCormick was born on April 29, 1920, to Eugene and Eliza Doss Snow. She later married Ralph Donald McCormick and had two sons. Ms. McCormick loved basketball, playing in high school and she still enjoyed watching college basketball on TV. She was the last living student of the Copeland Class of 1938 and held fond memories of the reunions. Ms. McCormick, like her father, the music teacher, enjoyed playing the piano and singing. She served Rockford Baptist Church by playing the piano for 40 years and served as secretary and treasurer for many years. She also enjoyed sewing and making pretty things. She loved vacations with her family and will be sorely missed. Left to cherish her memories are two sons, Charles Ralph McCormick and Barry Michael (Sylvia) McCormick, one granddaughter Candace (Jesse) McCormick Warren and one great-grandson Wyatt Warren. Ms. McCormick was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, Ralph Donald McCormick. Services for Ms. McCormick are being held Saturday July 25 at 11 a.m. at Rockford Baptist Church with Pastor Roy Ferguson and Brother Dennis Bledsoe officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers Ms. McCormick requested people to make donations to the charity of their choice or to the Rockford Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. Cox-Needham is serving the McCormick family.