PILOT MOUNTAIN — Mrs. Anita Lynn Cornett Lester, 56, of Pilot Mountain, passed away Friday night, March 29, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Mrs. Lester was born June 15, 1962, in Surry County, the youngest of seven children born to the late J. Gleason and Alma Oleane Bunn Cornett. Anita worked at Walmart in Mount Airy for 19 years, and she later worked as a claims associate at Lowe's Home Improvements in Winston-Salem. She was a member of Woodville Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband of 19 years, John Paul Lester of the home; three daughters and a son-in-law, Tara and Jonathan Milam of Kentucky, Tonya Martin of Pilot Mountain, and Kiersten Mia Lester of the home; six grandchildren, Holice, Brice, Sara, Addison, Savanah, and Alexandria; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandra and Ray Dunbar and Pam and George Frye, all of Mount Airy; a brother and sister-in-law, Rickey and Melinda Cornett of Dobson; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lester was preceded in death by a sister, Sylvia Dawn Cornett; and two brothers, Ronnie Gleason Cornett and Sammie Donald Cornett. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 3, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, with the Rev. Kevin Kilby officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the Foothills Food Pantry, 233 Cooper Street, Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.