Ann Bellinger

MARYLAND — Ann Clark Bellinger of Oxford, Maryland, departed this earth from her home on July 23. A North Carolina native, Ann fell in love with Oxford while living in the Washington, D.C. area, and was fortunate enough to relocate here with her husband Edgar in the early 1990s. An avid gardener, her favorite place to be was outside, tending to her flowers. She was an active parishioner of The Church of the Holy Trinity, and enjoyed being part of the Altar Guild & Flower Guild, as well as serving as a lector. She is survived by her husband, Edgar T. Bellinger, and her three children, Jack Stevens of Cambridge, Massachusetts, Jennnifer Stevens of St. Michaels, Maryland, and Julie Plants of Easton, Maryland, as well as her four grandchildren, Jack, Nick and Marjorie Plants of Jamaica, Vermont, and Callie Stevens of Cambridge, Massachesetts. Ann's memorial service will be held outside at The Church of the Holy Trinity in Oxford, Maryland, on Wednesday, July 29, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made inher honor to Talbot Humane, Alley Cat Rescue, The Audubon Society, or The Church of the Holy Trinity.