1/1
Ann Bellinger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MARYLAND — Ann Clark Bellinger of Oxford, Maryland, departed this earth from her home on July 23. A North Carolina native, Ann fell in love with Oxford while living in the Washington, D.C. area, and was fortunate enough to relocate here with her husband Edgar in the early 1990s. An avid gardener, her favorite place to be was outside, tending to her flowers. She was an active parishioner of The Church of the Holy Trinity, and enjoyed being part of the Altar Guild & Flower Guild, as well as serving as a lector. She is survived by her husband, Edgar T. Bellinger, and her three children, Jack Stevens of Cambridge, Massachusetts, Jennnifer Stevens of St. Michaels, Maryland, and Julie Plants of Easton, Maryland, as well as her four grandchildren, Jack, Nick and Marjorie Plants of Jamaica, Vermont, and Callie Stevens of Cambridge, Massachesetts. Ann's memorial service will be held outside at The Church of the Holy Trinity in Oxford, Maryland, on Wednesday, July 29, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made inher honor to Talbot Humane, Alley Cat Rescue, The Audubon Society, or The Church of the Holy Trinity.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Memorial service
11:00 AM
outside at the Church of the Holy Trinity
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Tamie Pedone
Friend
July 26, 2020
I have so many fond memories of Ann. She was a beautiful soul. She was a second mom to me and my mother's best friend. I will always remember the good times especially the New Years Day soirees and the most elite BBI club.
Nicole Marie Bondurant
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved