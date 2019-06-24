Ann Briggs Campbell, age 61, passed away June 21, 2019, in the comfort of her home. Ann was born May 12, 1958, to the late George Edward Briggs and Dorothy Seaman Briggs in Rome, Georgia. She moved to Athens to raise her family. She was a dedicated mother, working as a kindergarten aid, PTA president and Girl Scout troop leader. She volunteered at Birthright and later as a Guardian Ad Litem for Guilford County. After raising her family, she returned to school, graduating first in her class at GTCC in surgical technology and worked several years within organ donation services. Ann leaves behind her husband of 41 years, John Campbell, and her daughter, Britt Campbell her son-in-law, Troy Locklear, daughter Ellen Campbell-Morton and son-in-law, Sean Morton; and grandchildren Athan Locklear, Sam Morton, Matthew Morton, Henry Morton. She is also survived by her sister, Jean Seals, and brother, James Briggs and sister-in-law, Sandy Briggs. She was preceded in death by her brother, George Briggs. She was dearly loved by the Campbell family and a host of nieces and nephews. Ann retired to Pinnacle in 2004. She had many hobbies including reading, beading, cross-stitching, tatting, basket weaving and a weekly domino game with friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 29, at 11 a.n. in the chapel of Cox- Needham Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service with Pastor Kim Priddy, officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the to the chapter of your choice. Cox-Needham Funeral Home of Pilot Mountain is serving the Campbell family.