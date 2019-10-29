|
Anna Faye "Ann" Snow Bullock, 92, of Mount Airy, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. She was born on May 22, 1927, in Fancy Gap, Virginia, to William Bedford and Rozella Lowe Snow. Ann lived a life of servitude to God, the Church, and anyone in need. Ann's faith and generosity impacted many. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George Bullock, four brothers, James Snow of Mount Airy, William Snow of Richmond, Virginia, Guy Snow of Fancy Gap, VA, and Posey Ray Snow of Fancy Gap, as well as two sisters, Mary Nell Childress of Rockville, Virginia, and Thelma Sumner of Richmond. Ann is survived by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Mona and Don Hill of Pinehurst and Patsy and Johnny Wall of Mount Airy, along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews that she loved as her own. A memorial service to celebrate Ann is planned for Sunday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m. at Fancy Gap Church, 578 Old Appalachian Trail, Fancy Gap. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to an organization/.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019