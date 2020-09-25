1/2
Anna Epperson
Anna Dunkley Epperson passed away Sept. 21, at Sovah Health hospital in Martinsville, Virginia. She was born Nov. 6, 1931, in Patrick County, Virginia, to Charlie Lee Dunkley and Lottie Neva Dunkley. She married Willie Lee Flippin in 1951 and moved to Virginia Beach for a few years and then returned to Stokes County where her and Willie worked at United Elastic in Westfield and farmed and raised their family. After Willie died in a farming accident in 1972, she married Glenn Alvis Epperson. She helped Glenn with paperwork and payroll with his business, Glenn Epperson Lumber Company. She and Glenn liked to travel and made several trips across the U.S. and overseas. She was preceeded in death by both husbands, two brothers, Johnnie and Steve Dunkley and one of her best friends, Thelma Beasley George. She is survived by her brother Bobby Lee Dunkley and wife Linda, a son and a daughter. Services were held at Stateline Primitive Baptist Church in Westfield on Sept. 23.



Published in Mount Airy News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
